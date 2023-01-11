Thai consumer confidence at 25-month high in December

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a seventh straight month in December, reaching a 25-month high, boosted by improved economic activity and higher foreign tourist arrivals, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 49.7 in December from 47.9 in November.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.