Thai consumer confidence at 25-month high in December

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

January 11, 2023 — 10:09 pm EST

Written by Kitphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a seventh straight month in December, reaching a 25-month high, boosted by improved economic activity and higher foreign tourist arrivals, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 49.7 in December from 47.9 in November.

