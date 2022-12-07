Thai consumer confidence at 20-month high in November

December 07, 2022 — 10:34 pm EST

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a sixth straight month in November, reaching a 20-month high, boosted by improved economic activity following the easing of COVID-19 curbs and higher foreign tourist arrivals, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 47.9 in November from 46.1 in October.

