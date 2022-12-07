Thai consumer confidence at 20-month high in November

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a sixth straight month in November, reaching a 20-month high, boosted by improved economic activity following the easing of COVID-19 curbs and higher foreign tourist arrivals, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 47.9 in November from 46.1 in October.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

