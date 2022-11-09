Thai consumer confidence at 10-month high in October

November 09, 2022 — 10:20 pm EST

Written by Kitphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Nov 10(Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a fifth straight month in October, reaching a 10-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following the easing of COVID-19 curbs, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 46.1 in October from 44.6 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.