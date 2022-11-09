Thai consumer confidence at 10-month high in October

BANGKOK, Nov 10(Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a fifth straight month in October, reaching a 10-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following the easing of COVID-19 curbs, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 46.1 in October from 44.6 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

