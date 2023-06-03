Thai commerce minister sees inflation at 0.5% in May

BANGKOK, June 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline inflation was expected at about 0.5% in May as food and energy prices dropped, its commerce minister said.

The pace would show a sharp fall from April's year-on-year figure of 2.67%.

The ministry is due to release May inflation data on June 6. Analysts polled by Reuters projected headline inflation at 1.65% for May.

In the whole of 2023, inflation should not exceed 2%, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said in a recorded Facebook Live item on Friday.

