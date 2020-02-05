Thai central bank unexpectedly cuts rate 25 bps to record low 1.0%

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for a third time in six months on Wednesday, taking it to a fresh record low as a new virus from China puts further pressure on the flagging economy.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to cut the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI by 25 basis point to a record low of 1.0%, the lowest in Asia outside of Japan.

In a Reuters poll, 14 of 23 economists had predicted no policy change on Wednesday, while the others forecast a 25 basis-point cut.

The BOT had cut the rate by a quarter-point in August and November but left it unchanged in December.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Kim Coghill Editing by xx)

