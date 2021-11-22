Thai central bank to ensures banks can still lend

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will ensure that the financial system and banks are still able to provide loans, an official said on Monday, as policymakers try to support an economy hit hard by the pandemic.

The central bank has introduced a series of financial measures to help debtors and businesses, including recent debt consolidation measures.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.