Thai Central Bank Taps Cement Company for First Digital Currency Payments

The Bank of Thailand is developing a prototype payments system which would rely on a central bank digital currency (CBDC).Â

The central bank announced Thursday that it would target businesses, and would design a payment system that could be integrated with the procurement and financial management system of Siam Cement Group, Thailandâs oldest cement manufacturer, and its suppliers.Â

The bank said the digital currency prototype is being developed by Digital Ventures, a fintech-facing venture capital wing of the Siam Commercial Bank that invested in Ripple in 2016.

According to the statement, the project will also include a feasibility study on the payments system. The CBDC project will begin next month and is expected to conclude by the end of the year.Â

âThe project marks an important step in broadening CBDCâs scope and adoption to wider audiences, starting with large corporates,â said the press release published on the Bank of Thailandâs website.

The Bank of Thailand said that it expects the CBDC prototype to build on the knowledge put together under Project Inthanon. Inthanon was launched in 2018, and is a collaborative project between the Bank of Thailand, and eight leading Thai financial institutions, to bolster technological readiness in Thailandâs financial sector.Â

Bank of Thailandâs prototype comes at a time when central banks across the world have been toying with the idea of CBDCs. A recent job posting on the Bank of Canadaâs website revealed the Candaian central bankâs plan to develop a CBDC, and a report from April showed that one of Chinaâs major state-owned banks was conducting trials on a test interface developed for the countryâs CBDC.Â

