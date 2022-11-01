Thai central bank sees GDP growth of 3.3% in 2022

Adds quote, background

BANGKOK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank expects the country's economy to grow 3.3% this year, its deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday, supported by consumption and the return of tourists.

Mathee Supapongse also told a business seminar that the economy should expand 3.8% next year. Both estimates are unchanged from earlier forecasts.

Tourism is a key driver of the Thai economy and brought in 1.91 trillion baht ($50.81 billion) in 2019 when the country saw 40 million arrivals.

"We expect 21 million tourists next year," Mathee said, adding that monetary policy would be accommodative to the recovery.

($1 = 37.5900 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

