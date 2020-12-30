Thai central bank releases bond issuance programme for 2021

BANGKOK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank on Wednesday announced its bond issuance programme for 2021, adjusting issues to accommodate the fast-changing and volatile markets and the government's financing needs to fund coronavirus relief measures.

The programme includes the discontinuation of several tenors of central bank bonds, which will be replaced by government debt issuance, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement.

The BOT will discontinue the current BIBOR-linked floating rate bonds (FRB) and start issuing new FRBs that are linked to a new overnight repurchase rate THOR.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

