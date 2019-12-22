Thai central bank has not closed door to further easing - gov

Contributor
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW TOSTEVIN

Thailand's central bank has not shut the door to further monetary policy easing if the economic situation is worse than expected, the governor said on Monday.

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank has not shut the door to further monetary policy easing if the economic situation is worse than expected, the governor said on Monday.

Although the economy is expected to perform better next year than this year, its pace is still unsatisfactory and below potential, Veerathai Santiprabhob told a business seminar.

Last week, the central bank lowered its 2019 economic growth forecasts to 2.5% from 2.8%, and next year's outlook to 2.8% from 3.3%.

It also left its policy rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at a record low of 1.25% after two cuts this year.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More