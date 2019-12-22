Thai central bank has not closed door to further easing - gov

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank has not shut the door to further monetary policy easing if the economic situation is worse than expected, the governor said on Monday.

Although the economy is expected to perform better next year than this year, its pace is still unsatisfactory and below potential, Veerathai Santiprabhob told a business seminar.

Last week, the central bank lowered its 2019 economic growth forecasts to 2.5% from 2.8%, and next year's outlook to 2.8% from 3.3%.

It also left its policy rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at a record low of 1.25% after two cuts this year.

