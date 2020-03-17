Thai central bank has bought $1 bln of bonds to boost liquidity

BANGKOK, March 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it bought short and long-term government bonds worth 35 billion baht ($1.08 billion) to increase liquidity and reduce market volatility.

The Bank of Thailand will closely monitor developments and is ready to take action to help financial markets and financial transactions continue functioning, Assistant Governor Vachira Arromdee said in a statement.

The central bank has also conducted transactions to ensure sufficient dollar liquidity to meet demand in the market, she said.

($1 = 32.3200 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by xxxx)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.