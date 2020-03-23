Thai central bank expands liquidity support to more types of funds

BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said it has expanded the scope of a facility set up to provide liquidity to mutual funds and it will now encompass all types of money market funds as well as daily fixed income funds.

The central bank is ready to consider additional measures to ensure financial markets function well and the country's financial system is stable, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said in a statement.

The facility is among steps announced on Sunday to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand on Tuesday reported three coronavirus deaths, taking the total to four. It also recorded 106 new infections, bringing its tally to 827.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.