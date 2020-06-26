Thai central bank allows non-banks to apply for FX e-money licenses

Thailand's central bank said on Friday it has allowed non-bank operators to apply for foreign exchange e-Money (FX e-Money) licenses from June 26, to enhance ease of doing business and foreign exchange transactions.

Any non-bank operator wishing to apply for a license must be a Thai entity with a minimum registered paid-up capital of 100 million baht ($3.24 million) and must have an electronic money service business license, the central bank said in a statement.

The new license will allow non-bank operators to issue e-money in foreign currencies for customers' payment of cross-border goods and services, it said.

($1 = 30.91 baht)

