Thai cbank chief says inflation to peak in Q3

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's inflation is set to peak in the third quarter and is likely to be more than 6% this year, but the central bank will act to prevent the inflation engine from starting, its chief said on Monday.

Bank of Thailand Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a seminar the economy was recovering gradually and should grow about 3% this year and 4% next year, with downside risks lower than those of other countries.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.