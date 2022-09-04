Thai cbank chief says inflation to peak in Q3

Thailand's inflation is set to peak in the third quarter and is likely to be more than 6% this year, but the central bank will act to prevent the inflation engine from starting, its chief said on Monday.

Bank of Thailand Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a seminar the economy was recovering gradually and should grow about 3% this year and 4% next year, with downside risks lower than those of other countries.

