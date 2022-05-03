Thai cabinet approves imports of animal feed over shortage

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved new measures to boost imports of animal feed for a three-month period to ease a shortage following the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman told a news briefing.

The measures, proposed on Monday by the commerce ministry, were for up to 1.2 million tonnes of animal feed ingredients, including corn, wheat and barley, for three months.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

