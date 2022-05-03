Commodities

Thai cabinet approves imports of animal feed over shortage

Contributor
Panarat Thepgumpanat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved new measures to boost imports of animal feed for a three-month period to ease a shortage following the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman told a news briefing.

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved new measures to boost imports of animal feed for a three-month period to ease a shortage following the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman told a news briefing.

The measures, proposed on Monday by the commerce ministry, were for up to 1.2 million tonnes of animal feed ingredients, including corn, wheat and barley, for three months.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular