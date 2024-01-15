News & Insights

Thai cabinet approves diesel tax cut, 2025 fiscal budget

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

January 15, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds details)

BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a diesel tax cut for three months to April and a 3.6 trillion baht ($102.53 billion) budget plan for the fiscal year 2025, a deputy finance minister said.

The tax will be cut by 1 baht ($0.03) per litre to support diesel prices to help reduce living costs, Julapun Amornvivat told reporters, adding the move would cost the government 6 billion baht in lost revenue.

He said the government's 500 billion-baht digital handout plan would still be rolled out within the timeframe for May, and the scheme would not be reduced or financed by a fiscal budget, as reported by some local media.

($1 = 35.11 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor) ((orathai.sriring@tr.com;)) Keywords: THAILAND ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.