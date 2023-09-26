Thai cabinet approves debt suspension for farmers

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet has approved a debt suspension plan for farmers, a deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

The suspension will last three years and will cost the government 11 billion baht ($302.78 million), Julapun Amornvivat told reporters.

($1 = 36.33 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

