Thai cabinet approves debt suspension for farmers

September 26, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet has approved a debt suspension plan for farmers, a deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

The suspension will last three years and will cost the government 11 billion baht ($302.78 million), Julapun Amornvivat told reporters.

($1 = 36.33 baht)

