Thai cabinet approves borrowing of $22.3 bln for COVID-19 response

Adds detail, background

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet has approved further borrowing of 700 billion baht ($22.29 billion) to support the country's response to COVID-19, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday, as it deals with its biggest wave of infections so far.

The approval come a day after the state planning agency cut its 2021 economic growth outlook to 1.5%-2.5% from 2.5%-3.5% as the latest COVID-19 outbreak slowed a recovery.

The Southeast Asian country's latest COVID-19 outbreak has seen infections more than triple and deaths increase six fold since it started in April, following a year of success in containing earlier outbreaks.

The government's current 1 trillion baht ($31.83 billion)borrowing to mitigate the impact of the outbreak is close to completion.

The new borrowing would add further growth by 1.5 percentage points to Southeast Asia's second largest economy, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It is expected to increase the ratio of the country's public debt to gross domestic product to 58.56% at the end of September, from 54.28% as of March, still below its limit of 60%, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, the ministry said any further borrowing would be conducted carefully, taking into account financial conditions.

($1 = 31.40 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66 89 607 0413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.