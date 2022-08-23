Thai c.bank's pace of rate rises will be gradual - chief

Thailand's central bank will raise interest rates gradually to ensure a smooth take-off as it fights inflation, its governor said on Wednesday.

Keeping inflation under control is key but there is no need for aggressive, heroically large rate hikes, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a Thailand Focus 2022 business forum.

Earlier this month, the BOT raised its key interest rate for the first time in nearly four years, by 25 basis points to 0.75%, to curb inflation.

