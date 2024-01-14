Thai c.bank: cutting rates can't help economy against external factors

Adds details, context

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Monday that cutting interest rates would not help protect the economy against external factors, as the government urges the Bank of Thailand to review its tight monetary policy stance.

Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Piti Disyatat said at a briefing that Thai interest rates are already very low compared with global rates. His comments came after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last week met with central bank officials to urge them to cut rates, which are at their highest level in several years.

Piti also said Thailand's economic recovery is uneven and cannot be fixed by adjusting interest rates. Growth is expected to be more balanced in 2024, while inflation is also seen within target, he added.

Srettha, who is aiming to kickstart a sluggish economy with a raft of stimulus measures, said people and businesses were "suffering" from high rates, while this deputy said the central bank's rate increases were "a bit too fast, too aggressive".

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

