Thai c.bank wants to see household debt below 80% of GDP

BANGKOK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said it wanted to see household debt levels below 80% of gross domestic product (GDP) to help reduce economic and financial risks, an official said on Tuesday.

Measures introduced so far and a recovery in the economy might not be sufficient to bring down the debt level below 80% of GDP, Assistant Governor Suwannee Jatsadasak told a news conference.

Given the current economic situation, inflation and interest rates, "we think that by 2027, if nothing is done, household debt will be 84% of GDP," Suwannee said.

A debt level higher than 80% of GDP could be a drag on economic growth in the long term and pose risk to the country's financial stability, she said.

The central bank has said it aims to bring down household debt to a sustainable level and plans to issue guidelines to tackle this, including over how to handle existing debt and to offer new responsible lending.

