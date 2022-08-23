Thai c.bank to issue guidelines for green financing in Q3

Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it plans to issue in the third quarter guidelines for banks in offering financial products and services that take into account environmental factors.

The guidelines will help the financial sector prepare for environment-related changes, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

