Thai c.bank to hike rates gradually to contain inflation - chief

BANGKOK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will raise interest rates gradually to curb inflation risks and ensure a smooth recovery as the economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels late this year or early next year, its governor said on Wednesday.

The economy is expected to grow about 3% this year and 4% next year, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business seminar.

