Thai c.bank to hike rates gradually to contain inflation - chief
BANGKOK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will raise interest rates gradually to curb inflation risks and ensure a smooth recovery as the economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels late this year or early next year, its governor said on Wednesday.
The economy is expected to grow about 3% this year and 4% next year, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business seminar.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.