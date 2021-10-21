Thai c.bank to ease rules on housing loans to support property sector

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Thursday it will ease rules on the issuance of housing loans to buyers, in an effort to boost a property sector struggling from the impacts of the pandemic.

Real estate sector activity was not expected to normalise until 2025, officials told a news briefing. The loan to value ratio would be increased to 100% from 70%-90% on new loans until the end of next year, they said.

