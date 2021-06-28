Thai c.bank to adjust forex rules to cope with volatility

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published

Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility.

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility.

The adjustments include reducing foreign exchange limitations and facilitating hedging, it said in a statement.

The baht THB=TH hit a 13-month low on Tuesday, pressured by a spike in coronavirus infections.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More