Thai c.bank to adjust forex rules to cope with volatility

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility.

The adjustments include reducing foreign exchange limitations and facilitating hedging, it said in a statement.

The baht THB=TH hit a 13-month low on Tuesday, pressured by a spike in coronavirus infections.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

