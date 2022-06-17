Thai c.bank sees no need to deviate from policy meeting schedule

Thailand's central bank said on Friday its scheduled six annual interest rate meetings were sufficient for obtaining information for considering monetary policy, in a response to market speculation about an urgent meeting about a rate hike.

The Bank of Thailand's comment came in a text message response to a question from media about whether there would be a special meeting about raising the key rate.

