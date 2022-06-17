Thai c.bank sees no need to deviate from policy meeting schedule

BANGKOK, June 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Friday its scheduled six annual interest rate meetings were sufficient for obtaining information for considering monetary policy, in a response to market speculation about an urgent meeting about a rate hike.

The Bank of Thailand's comment came in a text message response to a question from media about whether there would be a special meeting about raising the key rate.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

