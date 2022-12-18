Thai c.bank sees limited impact of global financial tightening

December 18, 2022 — 09:51 pm EST

BANGKOK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy should continue to recover and its overall financial stability remains sound, while financial tightening globally has had a limited impact on the country's financial conditions, the central bank said on Monday.

A gradual rate increase is still an approach consistent with Thailand's recovery and inflation outlook, but the central bank is ready to adjust the pace if the outlook shifts, it said in a statement issued for an analysts' meeting.

