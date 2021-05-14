Thai c.bank sees bad loans rising amid new virus wave, but not a concern yet

Thailand's central bank said bad loans were likely to increase somewhat, but were not a worry yet as the country deals with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The central bank will closely monitor the situation, Deputy Governor Ronadol Numnonda told a briefing on the extension of debt relief measures until the end of the year.

