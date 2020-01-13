Thai c.bank says worried about baht strength, ready to act if needed

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is still concerned about the strength of the baht THB=TH and is ready to take further action if necessary, a deputy central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The baht's gains have been driven by the country's large current account surplus, and not speculation in the currency, Mathee Supapongse told a news briefing.

As Asia's best performing currency in 2019, the baht rose nearly 9% against the dollar, putting more pressure on the export-dependent economy amid global trade tensions.

The baht traded at 30.25 per U.S. dollar at 0344 GMT.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.