Thai c.bank says worried about baht strength, ready to act if needed

Thailand's central bank is still concerned about the strength of the baht and is ready to take further action if necessary, a deputy central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The baht's gains have been driven by the country's large current account surplus, and not speculation in the currency, Mathee Supapongse told a news briefing.

As Asia's best performing currency in 2019, the baht rose nearly 9% against the dollar, putting more pressure on the export-dependent economy amid global trade tensions.

The baht traded at 30.25 per U.S. dollar at 0344 GMT.

