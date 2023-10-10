Thai c.bank says policy rate set at neutral level, next move depends on economic outlook

By Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng

BANGKOK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will focus more on the broader economic outlook when setting monetary policy to ensure sustainable economic growth, not short-term data, senior officials said on Wednesday, following a recent rate hike to a decade high.

The current policy rate at 2.50%, however, is not restrictive for an ongoing economic recovery which is expected to pick up pace next year along with higher inflation, as the government plans stimulus measures, the officials said.

"The rate is now at a neutral level and not impeding the economy," Bank of Thailand (BOT) director Phurichai Rungcharoenkitkul told a monetary policy forum.

"The next move will depend on the economy," he said, adding that government policies could result in faster than expected growth.

The BOT will next review policy on Nov. 29, after it unexpectedly raised the key rate by a quarter point to 2.50% last month. BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput recently said the key rate should be paused "for now".

Moving forward, there were upside risks for inflation which needed monitoring, Assistant Governor Piti Disyatat said.

Last month, the BOT projected headline inflation at 1.6% this year and 2.6% next year, within its target range of 1% to 3%. Senior director Surach Tanboon said inflation could exceed 3% in some quarters in 2024.

The central bank cut its 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.6% projected earlier, but raised its 2024 growth outlook to 4.4% from 3.8%. Last year's growth was 2.6%.

While the slow recovery of tourism and weak exports were weighing on broader growth, "the economic recovery is going as expected, led by domestic demand," Phurichai said.

Piti said a weak baht THB=TH was helping exports and the BOT would ensure it was not too volatile to avoid hurting the economic recovery.

Financial conditions in Thailand had tightened but were still supportive of a recovery, minutes of the BOT's Sept. 27 monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been hobbled by slackening global growth, particularly in its main trading partner China and low investor confidence due to a protracted period without a government following elections in May.

The new government, which took office in August, has planned stimulus policies, including its flagship digital wallet handouts worth 560 billion baht ($15.4 billion), to boost the economy which grew just 1.8% in the April-June period year-on-year year, sharply slowing from the previous three months.

Monetary policy should take into account the growth and inflation outlook, including upside risks from government policies to boost economic activity, the minutes showed.

($1 = 36.36 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill & Simon Cameron-Moore)

