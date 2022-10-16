Thai c.bank says gradual rate hikes remain appropriate

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy will continue to recover this year and in 2023 and gradual interest rate hikes remain appropriate though the policy can be adjusted if the outlook shifts from forecasts, the central bank said on Monday.

Economic growth is projected at 3.3% this year and 3.8% next year, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement for an analysts' meeting.

