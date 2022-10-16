Thai c.bank says gradual rate hikes appropriate for now

Adds detail, background

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy will continue to recover this year and in 2023 and gradual interest rate hikes remain appropriate though the policy can be adjusted if the outlook shifts from forecasts, the central bank said on Monday.

Economic growth is projected at 3.3% this year and 3.8% next year, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement for an analysts' meeting.

Last month, the BOT raised its key interest rateTHCBIR=ECI for a second straight meeting, by a quarter point to 1.00%, to contain inflation. It will next review policy on Nov. 30, when economists expect a further hike.

The BOT said risks to the economy were balanced and monetary policy would ensure an economic recovery without adding to inflationary pressures.

A rebound in the vital tourism sector will be key to the recovery of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which expanded only 1.5% last year, among the slowest in the region.

The central bank predicts 9.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 21 million next year. That compared with 428,000 foreign visitors last year and nearly 40 million in pre-pandemic 2019.

