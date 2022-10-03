Thai c.bank says economic recovery likely intact - chief

Adds more comments, background
BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery is likely intact and inflation should ease next year, the central bank chief said on Tuesday.
Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput was speaking to a business seminar. The BOT has forecast economic growth of 3.3% for this year and 3.8% next year.
Sethaput reiterated that rate hikes would be gradual to contain inflation and ensure a continued economic recovery.
Last week, the BOT raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.00% to tame 14-year high inflation.
The BOT forecast headline inflation of 6.3% for this year and 2.6% next year, compared with the BOT's target range of 1% to 3%.
It expects 9.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 21 million next year, versus nearly 40 million tourists in pre-pandemic 2019.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.