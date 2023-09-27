Thai c.bank raises key rate by 25 bps to 2.50%

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate for an eighth straight meeting on Wednesday, despite slowing economic growth, below-target inflation and rising global uncertainties.

Only six of the 27 economists polled by Reuters had predicted a quarter-point hike while the remaining 21 had forecast no policy change.

