Thai c.bank raises key rate by 25 bps to 2.50%

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

September 27, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate for an eighth straight meeting on Wednesday, despite slowing economic growth, below-target inflation and rising global uncertainties.

Only six of the 27 economists polled by Reuters had predicted a quarter-point hike while the remaining 21 had forecast no policy change.

