Thai c.bank raises key rate again as inflation risks linger

BANGKOK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting on Wednesday as inflationary risks linger and the economy continues to grow despite rising global risks and post-election political uncertainty at home.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25%, as expected by 18 of 22 economists polled by Reuters.

It said the economy should continue to expand, driven mainly by tourism and private consumption, but said there were growing risks from weak exports and domestic political uncertainties.

With Wednesday's move, the BOT has raised the key rate by a 175 basis points since last August from a record low of 0.50%.

Investors are awaiting the formation of a new government after prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, whose Move Forward party secured a stunning election win in May, failed in his bid for prime minister.

Thailand's parliament is scheduled to meet on Aug. 4 to try again to pick a prime minister as a political stalemate drags on more than two months after the election.

