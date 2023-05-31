News & Insights

Thai c.bank raises key policy rate by 25bps to 2.00%

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

May 31, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 5-8

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a sixth consecutive meeting on Wednesday, to curb inflation risks as its economic recovery gathers strength against rising global uncertainties.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI to 2.00%.

Of the 22 economists polled by Reuters, 17 had expected the BOT to raise the benchmark rate a quarter point while the remaining five had forecast no change.

With Wednesday's move, the BOT has raised its key rate by a total of 150 basis points since August.

A gradual, measured policy normalisation toward a level consistent with long-term sustainable growth was still appropriate, the central bank said in a statement, adding that it was ready to adjust its stance as necessary.

It also predicted headline inflation at 2.5% this year, compared to 2.9% seen in March, while maintaining its earlier forecast of 2.4% for 2024.

Headline inflation dropped to a 16-month low of 2.67% in April, inside the BOT's target range of 1% to 3%.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter this year as the tourism sector gathers momentum, with the return of Chinese tourists.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.