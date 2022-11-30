Thai c.bank raises key interest rate by 25 bps to 1.25%

November 30, 2022 — 02:03 am EST

Written by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as it tries to contain above-target inflation while supporting an economic recovery facing increasing global headwinds.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI to 1.25% at its final review of the year.

All but two of the 19 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a quarter-point hike while the remaining two had predicted no policy change.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Ed Davies)

