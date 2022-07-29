Thai c.bank official: High chance policy interest rates will rise at August meeting

Fills in truncated date in last paragraph

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is likely to raise its key policy rate at its August meeting, a senior director said on Thursday, as other central banks moved to tighten their monetary policy.

"The direction will be up. It's a high chance, but by how much, that is up to the committee," Don Nakornthab, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said on the TAM-EIG YouTube channel.

The BOT's next scheduled monetary policy meeting is on Aug 10.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Kay.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +66-61-417-4587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.