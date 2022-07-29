Thai c.bank official: High chance policy interest rates will rise at August meeting

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is likely to raise its key policy rate at its August meeting, a senior director said on Thursday, as other central banks moved to tighten their monetary policy.

"The direction will be up. It's a high chance, but by how much, that is up to the committee," Don Nakornthab, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said on the TAM-EIG YouTube channel.

The BOT's next scheduled monetary policy meeting is on Aug. 10.

The official said the slight weakening of the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve's rate hike earlier this week should somewhat reduce pressure for central banks around the world.

