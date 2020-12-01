Thai c.bank needed to preserve limited firepower - minutes

BANGKOK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank saw a need to preserve limited monetary policy room to use at the most effective time, when it kept its benchmark rate steady at a record low last month, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.

On Nov. 18, the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to leave the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at a record low of 0.50% for a fourth straight meeting after three cuts earlier this year to support a coronavirus-hit economy.

The committee was also worried about the rapid rise in the baht as it affected the country's fragile economic recovery, the minutes said.

The committee would consider necessary measures "to ensure that the exchange rate movements would not be an obstacle to economic recovery", the minutes said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.