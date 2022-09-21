Thai c.bank monitoring baht closely - finmin

Thailand's central bank is monitoring the baht closely, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as the currency hit its lowest level in nearly 16 years.

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is monitoring the baht closely, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as the currency hit its lowest level in nearly 16 years.

Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters the central bank will ensure the Thai currency's weakness will not impact the economy. The baht was trading at 37.15 per dollar on Wednesday, the weakest since December 2006.

He said the weakness of the baht had been driven by dollar strength and it should be stable if the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped raising interest rates and brought inflation under control.

A weak baht, however, is boosting exports and tourism, and the government is helping ease higher energy and goods prices, Arkhom said.

A meeting with the central bank will be on factors weakening the baht and its impact on the economy, he added.

