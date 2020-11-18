Thai c.bank keeps policy rate at record low 0.50%, as expected

Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as expected, as the economy showed signs of recovering from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI steady at 0.50% for a fourth straight meeting.

All 15 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the MPC to remain on hold this week after it already cut the rate by 75 basis points this year to support the tourism-reliant economy.

