Thai c.bank keeps key rate at record low, downgrades 2021 GDP outlook

Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, but downgraded its 2021 economic outlook, as the country deals with a fresh outbreak of coronavirus.

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, but downgraded its 2021 economic outlook, as the country deals with a fresh outbreak of coronavirus.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at an all-time low of 0.50% for a fifth straight meeting.

All but one of 13 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to remain on hold after three rate reductions earlier in the year. One analyst saw a 25 basis point cut.

The BOT now expects the economy to grow 3.2% next year, rather than expand 3.6% as projected earlier.

