Thai c.bank keeps key rate at record low, cuts 2021 GDP outlook

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Jorge Silva / Reuters

Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, but slightly lowered its 2021 GDP growth forecast after a second wave of coronavirus infections hit economic activity.

BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, but slightly lowered its 2021 GDP growth forecast after a second wave of coronavirus infections hit economic activity.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 0.50% for a seventh straight meeting.

All 14 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to remain on hold after three rate cuts last year.

The BOT now expects the economy to expand 3.0% this year, down from a previous forecast for 3.2%.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kim Coghill)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters