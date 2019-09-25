Thai c.bank holds key rate, lowers 2019 growth, export forecast

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady on Wednesday, as expected after last month's surprise cut, but lowered its forecast for 2019 economic growth and predicted that exports will contract.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 1.50%.

In August, the committee cut the rate a quarter point, the first easing since 2015.

In a Reuters poll, 13 of 20 economists predicted no policy change.

The BOT now predicts 2019 economic growth of 2.8%, rather than the 3.3% seen three months ago. It expects exports to contract 1%, compared with no growth seen earlier.

In 2018, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 4.1%, the most in six years.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.