Thai c.bank holds key rate at record low, as expected

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, seeking to maintain support for a fragile recovery in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy amid efforts to revive the country's battered tourism sector.

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, seeking to maintain support for a fragile recovery in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy amid efforts to revive the country's battered tourism sector.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 0.50% for a 14th straight meeting after three rate cuts in 2020.

All 23 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold through 2022.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More