Thai c.bank holds key rate at record low, as expected
BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, seeking to maintain support for a fragile recovery in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy amid efforts to revive the country's battered tourism sector.
The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 0.50% for a 14th straight meeting after three rate cuts in 2020.
All 23 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold through 2022.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)
