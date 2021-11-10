Thai c.bank holds key rate at record low, as expected

Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low again on Wednesday, as widely expected, to support the Southeast Asian economy as it tries to revive its vital tourism sector.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 0.50% for a 12th straight meeting after three rate cuts in 2020.

All 21 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold through 2022.

