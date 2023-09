BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is on track to meet schedules in terms of accepting and approving licenses for virtual banks.

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput was speaking at a digital finance conference.

