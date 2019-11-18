Thai c.bank chief says 'very worried' about strength of baht

Adds details

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The strength of Thailand's baht is a concern for the trade-reliant economy that is expected lag the central bank's growth forecast for this year, the Bank of Thailand governor said on Monday.

"We are very worried about the baht," BOT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar in the southern province of Songkhla.

The baht THB=TH is Asia's best performing currency this year, rising 7.7% against the dollar, and putting further pressure on exporters amid global trade tensions.

The baht has been underpinned by Thailand's large current account surplus, while its strong external position - with high foreign reserves and low foreign debt - has also attracted fund inflows, Veerathai said.

"We are a safe haven," he said.

The BOT has taken action on any rapid gains in the baht, reflected by rising foreign reserves, he added.

This year's economic growth is expected to undershoot the central bank's forecast of 2.8%, Veerathai said.

Last week, Deputy BOT Governor Mathee Supapongse told Reuters the BOT's growth estimates for 2019 and 2020 would be cut at its next monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18.

Earlier on Monday, Thailand reported its weakest on-quarter growth in a year for the second quarter, at 0.1%, while the annual pace of 2.4% was lower than expected.

The national planning agency, which compiled GDP data, cut its 2019 growth estimate to 2.6% from 2.7-3.2%.

