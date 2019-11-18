Thai c.bank chief says 'very worried' about strength of baht

Repeats to attach to alert

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The strength of Thailand's baht is a concern for the trade-reliant economy which is expected lag the central bank's growth forecast for this year, the Bank of Thailand governor said on Monday.

"We are very worried about the baht," BOT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar in the southern province of Songkhla.

The baht THB=TH is Asia's best performing currency this year, rising 7.7% against the dollar, underpinned by the country's large current account surplus.

This year's economic growth is expected undershoot the central bank's forecast of 2.8%, Veerathai said.

